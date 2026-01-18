Seen on TV: January 18
Sunday, January 18, 2026
Arizona Concours d’Elegance
- Jan. 18, 9am
- Scottsdale Civic Center
- 7380 E. 2nd St.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://scottsdalearts.org/arizona-concours-delegance
Arizona Balloon Classic
- Jan. 18, 7am-9pm
- Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds
- 19593 S 48th St.
- Chandler, AZ 85226
- Tickets: $20
- Parking: $10
- abcfest.com
Pei Wei