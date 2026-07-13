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Seen on TV: July 13

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated July 13, 2026 6:02 AM MST Published July 13, 2026 4:30 AM MST

PHOENIX - Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, July 13, 2026

ATL Wings

Ability 360

Color Me Mine

Desert Ridge Marketplace

Live-stream video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews