Seen on TV: July 13

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Monday, July 13, 2026

ATL Wings

5041 W. Thomas Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85031

www.atlwings.com

Ability 360

5031 E Washington St.

Phoenix, AZ 85034

https://ability360.org/sports/

Color Me Mine

4537 S. Power Rd. D105

Mesa, AZ 85212

https://mesa.colormemine.com/

Desert Ridge Marketplace

21001 N Tatum Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ 85050

www.shopdesertridge.com

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