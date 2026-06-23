Seen on TV: June 23

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Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Julia Child: A Recipe for Life

Arizona Science Center

600 E. Washington St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.azscience.org/experience/all-exhibitions/level-1/julia-child/

6.23 Day in Downtown Glendale

Twisted Ribbon

2904 S. Santan Village Pkwy, #103

Gilbert, AZ 85295

https://www.instagram.com/twistedribbon.az/

Live-streamed video