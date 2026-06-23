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Seen on TV: June 23

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published June 23, 2026 6:00 AM MST
Published June 23, 2026 6:00 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

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Tuesday, June 23, 2026

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