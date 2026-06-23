Seen on TV: June 23
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Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Julia Child: A Recipe for Life
- Arizona Science Center
- 600 E. Washington St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.azscience.org/experience/all-exhibitions/level-1/julia-child/
6.23 Day in Downtown Glendale
Twisted Ribbon
- 2904 S. Santan Village Pkwy, #103
- Gilbert, AZ 85295
- https://www.instagram.com/twistedribbon.az/