Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, March 10, 2025

Emerald City at Terra Tempe

11 E. 7th St.

Tempe, AZ 85281

www.terratempe.com/wicked

Redline Pool Tile Restoration

Arizona Tennis Classic

March 10-16

Phoenix Country Club

2901 N. 7th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85014-5402

https://arizonatennisclassic.com/

Craft Nights

Live-streamed video