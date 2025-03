Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Peoria's Parks and Recreation Rangers

Juice It Up!

9920 S. Rural Rd., Suite A-103

Tempe, AZ 85284

https://www.juiceitup.com/

Mecam Auctions Glendale 2025

March 18-22

State Farm Stadium

1 Cardinals Dr.

Glendale, AZ 85305

https://www.mecum.com/auctions/glendale-2025/

Live-streamed video