Seen on TV: Mar. 22
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Singletons' 5th Annual Swing Into Spring event
- When: March 22
- https://www.thesingletonsaz.org/
40th Annual NHRA Arizona Nationals
- Happening until March 23
- Where: Firebird Motorsports Park (20000 S. Maricopa Rd., Chandler)
- https://www.nhra.com/nhra
Out of the Park Music Fest
- When: 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., March 22
- Where: Mark Coronado Park (15960 N. Bullard Avenue, Surprise)
- https://outoftheparkmusicfest.com/
KNIX Smoke Show
- When: March 22
- Where: Gilbert Regional Park
- https://www.knixsmokeshow.com
Spirits of Mexico Festival
- When: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., March 22 and March 23
- Where: Heritage Square
- https://www.spiritsofmexicofestival.com/