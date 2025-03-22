Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: Mar. 22

By
Published  March 22, 2025 6:55am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Singletons' 5th Annual Swing Into Spring event

40th Annual NHRA Arizona Nationals

Out of the Park Music Fest

KNIX Smoke Show

Spirits of Mexico Festival

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews