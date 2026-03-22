Seen on TV: March 22

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Sunday, March 22, 2026

NYX x ANM Ride for Rescue

March 22

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

NYX Cycle + Fitness

2515 N. Scottsdale Rd., Unit 20

Scottsdale, AZ

nyxcycle.com

anmdogrescue.org

Creighton University - Phoenix Campus

Lucky Strike Bowling

Locations in Mesa, Gilbert, Scottsdale

https://www.luckystrikeent.com

Angry Chickz Nashville Chicken

5130 W. Bell Rd., Glendale

883 S. Cotton Ln., Goodyear

https://www.angrychickz.com

Live-streaming video