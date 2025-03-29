Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: March 29

By
Published  March 29, 2025 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, March 29, 2025

3rd Annual Jesse Owens 5K Fun Run/Walk

Voices for CASA Children

Neighbors Who Care

Arizona Dragon Boat Festival

Humble Bistro

SanTan Art & Wine Festival

Uncorked: Arizona WIne Festival

Arizona Animal Welfare League Adoption Event

  • When: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., March 29
  • Where: PetSmart at 2475 E. Baseline Road, Phoenix
  • Learn More: https://www.aawl.org/

Arizona International School

The 10th Annual Pinewood Classic

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews