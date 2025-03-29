Seen on TV: March 29
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Saturday, March 29, 2025
3rd Annual Jesse Owens 5K Fun Run/Walk
- When: March 29
- Where: Jesse Owens Clinic (325 E. Baseline Road, Phoenix)
- Learn More: https://www.mountainparkhealth.org/2025jesseowens5k/
Voices for CASA Children
Neighbors Who Care
Arizona Dragon Boat Festival
- When: March 29 and 30
- Where: North Shore of Tempe Town Lake
- Learn More: https://www.azdba.org/festival/
Humble Bistro
SanTan Art & Wine Festival
- When: March 29 and 30
- Where: San Tan Village (2218 E. Williams Field Rd., Gilbert)
- Learn More: https://willcoxwinecountry.org/event/san-tan-art-wine-festival/
Uncorked: Arizona WIne Festival
- When: 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., March 29
- Where: Salt River Fields (7555 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale)
- Learn More: https://uncorkedwinefestivals.com/uncorked-arizona-wine-festival/
Arizona Animal Welfare League Adoption Event
- When: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., March 29
- Where: PetSmart at 2475 E. Baseline Road, Phoenix
- Learn More: https://www.aawl.org/
Arizona International School
The 10th Annual Pinewood Classic
- When: Saturday, April 5
- Where: Title 9 Sports Grill (4221 N 7th Ave, Phoenix)
- Learn More: https://www.titleninesportsgrill.com/store