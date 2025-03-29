Seen on TV: March 29

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, March 29, 2025

3rd Annual Jesse Owens 5K Fun Run/Walk

When: March 29

Where: Jesse Owens Clinic (325 E. Baseline Road, Phoenix)

Learn More: https://www.mountainparkhealth.org/2025jesseowens5k/

Voices for CASA Children

Neighbors Who Care

Arizona Dragon Boat Festival

When: March 29 and 30

Where: North Shore of Tempe Town Lake

Learn More: https://www.azdba.org/festival/

Humble Bistro

SanTan Art & Wine Festival

When: March 29 and 30

Where: San Tan Village (2218 E. Williams Field Rd., Gilbert)

Learn More: https://willcoxwinecountry.org/event/san-tan-art-wine-festival/

Uncorked: Arizona WIne Festival

When: 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., March 29

Where: Salt River Fields (7555 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale)

Learn More: https://uncorkedwinefestivals.com/uncorked-arizona-wine-festival/

Arizona Animal Welfare League Adoption Event

When: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., March 29

Where: PetSmart at 2475 E. Baseline Road, Phoenix

Learn More: https://www.aawl.org/

Arizona International School

The 10th Annual Pinewood Classic