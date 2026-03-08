Seen on TV: March 8
Sunday, March 8, 2026
Downtown Chandler BBQ Festival
- March 8
- 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Dr. A.J. Chandler Park
- East Stage Plaza
- 178 E. Commonwealth Ave.
- Chandler, AZ 85225
- https://downtownchandler.org
Arizona Disabled Sports
Thunderbird Invitational
- March 8
- Papago Golf Club
- 5595 E. Karsten Way
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://jgaa.bluegolf.com
- https://www.papagogolfclub.com
Thirsty Lion
- Locations in Chandler, Phoenix, Gilbert, Glendale, Tempe
- https://www.thirstylionrestaurant.com