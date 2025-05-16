Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
5
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts

Seen on TV: May 16

By
Published  May 16, 2025 4:30am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, May 16, 2025

Stella's Ice Cream

Vybe Restaurant

Desert Botanical Garden Orchid Fever

HonorHealth

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews