Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Sunday, May 18, 2025

Chilaquiles Modern Kitchen

Shotts Tots

AZ Ice Gilbert

2305 E. Knox Rd.

Gilbert, AZ

85296

Boo and Henry’s Memphis Pit BBQ Restaurant

16500 N Scottsdale Rd, #100

Scottsdale AZ

85254

Haus of Confidence