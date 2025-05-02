Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: May 2

Published  May 2, 2025 4:30am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, May 2, 2025

Arizona Burn Foundation’s Drive to Thrive Golf Tournament

Heather Shaw

Scottsdale Fair & Festival 

Disney on Ice

Mountain Mike's Pizza

Love Society

Live-streamed video

