Seen on TV: May 31
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Sunday, May 31, 2026
Haymaker
Prime IV Hydration
- 9947 W Happy Valley Pkwy Suite 105
- Peoria, AZ 85383
- https://primeivhydration.com/
Arizona Wedding Show
- 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Phoenix Convention Center South Building
- 100 N. 3rd St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- Register at https://arizonaweddingshow.regfox.com/may-2026-arizona-wedding-show
Swiftie Liftie Club & St. Vincent de Paul Partner for Taylor Swift-Inspired Workout Class
- 9:30-10:30 a.m.
- St. Vincent de Paul Main Campus
- 2120 S. 3rd Dr.
- Phoenix, AZ 85003
- Purchase tickets at https://sweatpals.com/event/may-swiftie-liftie-club