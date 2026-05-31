Seen on TV: May 31

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Sunday, May 31, 2026

Haymaker

Prime IV Hydration

9947 W Happy Valley Pkwy Suite 105

Peoria, AZ 85383

https://primeivhydration.com/

Arizona Wedding Show

8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Phoenix Convention Center South Building

100 N. 3rd St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Register at https://arizonaweddingshow.regfox.com/may-2026-arizona-wedding-show

Swiftie Liftie Club & St. Vincent de Paul Partner for Taylor Swift-Inspired Workout Class

9:30-10:30 a.m.

St. Vincent de Paul Main Campus

2120 S. 3rd Dr.

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Purchase tickets at https://sweatpals.com/event/may-swiftie-liftie-club

Live-streamed video