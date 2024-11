Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://www.fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Sunday, November 16, 2024

Special Olympics Arizona: www.specialolympicsarizona.org

Indian Frybread & Arts Festival: https://rawhide.com/events

Pup Festival: www.pupfestival.com

Live-streamed video: