Seen on TV: Oct. 17
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Friday, October 17, 2025
Glowing Pumpkins
- 5700 West North Loop Road
- Chandler, Arizona 85226
- glowingpumpkins.com
Élephante Scottsdale
- 7014 E. Camelback Rd., #601
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- www.elephanterestaurants.com
Chandler Wayfair Outlet
- 2820 W. Chandler Blvd.
- Chandler, AZ 85224
- https://www.instagram.com/wayfair_outlet_chandler_az/