Seen on TV: Oct. 24

Friday, October 24, 2025
Tianyu Lights Festival
- Camelback Ranch-Glendale
- 10710 W. Camelback Road
- Phoenix, AZ 85037
- tianyuculture.us/phoenix/
Witches Regatta
- Oct. 25
- 4 p.m.
- Tempe Town Lake Marina
- 550 E. Tempe Town Lake
- Tempe, AZ 85288
- https://desertpaddleboards.com/witches-regatta
Lakeside Bar & Grill
- 9980 W. Happy Valley Pkwy
- Peoria, AZ 85383
- lakesidebarandgrillaz.com
Mesa Arts Center
- 1 E. Main St.
- Mesa, AZ 85201
- mesaartscenter.com
Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival
- Oct. 25-26
- 8401 W. Monroe St.
- Peoria, AZ 85345
- https://buytickets.at/arizonabaoanddumplingfestival/1713554/r/tv
Monster Jam at State Farm Stadium
- Oct. 25
- 1 Cardinals Drive
- Glendale, AZ 85305
- https://www.statefarmstadium.com/events/detail/monster-jam-october-2025