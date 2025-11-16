Seizing inmates hospitalized, 2 trains slam into vehicle | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From several inmates hospitalized after seizing in a Valley prison, to two trains slamming into a vehicle and killing the driver, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, November 16, 2025.
1. Feeling the burn: Spending bill provision looking to close loophole on hemp products
A provision in the new spending bill targets a loophole allowing unregulated THC products derived from hemp to be sold outside licensed marijuana dispensaries.
2. Teens arrested nearly six months after allegedly killing boy
Three men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy in Mesa last May.
3. Multiple inmates suffer seizures at Valley prison
Four inmates from a Goodyear prison were hospitalized Sunday morning after suffering seizures.
4. Man shoots victim dead, crashes into patrol vehicle in Scottsdale: MCSO
A man was found fatally shot in the front yard of a Scottsdale home on Saturday.
5. Driver parked on tracks dies after vehicle is struck by 2 trains
A 24-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle, parked inside the crossing arms, was struck by two trains in Casa Grande.
A look at your weather
Spotty showers will come to an end across Arizona, and temps will fall into the upper 50s. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on what we can expect for the week ahead.
