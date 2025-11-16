Seizing inmates hospitalized, 2 trains slam into vehicle | Nightly Roundup

article

From several inmates hospitalized after seizing in a Valley prison, to two trains slamming into a vehicle and killing the driver, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, November 16, 2025.

1. Feeling the burn: Spending bill provision looking to close loophole on hemp products

Featured article

2. Teens arrested nearly six months after allegedly killing boy

Featured article

3. Multiple inmates suffer seizures at Valley prison

Featured article

4. Man shoots victim dead, crashes into patrol vehicle in Scottsdale: MCSO

Featured article

5. Driver parked on tracks dies after vehicle is struck by 2 trains

Featured article

A look at your weather

Get the Full Forecast