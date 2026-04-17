Seligman residents rally after semi truck crash cuts power

The Brief The community of Seligman lost power early on April 16, after a semi went off the highway and struck multiple power lines. Community volunteers, local eateries, and the Red Cross are providing meals, water, and shelter. APS crews are rebuilding damaged power structures along the highway.



The birthplace of historic Route 66 is still without power on April 17, after a crash cut power to the northern Arizona community.

What we know:

Seligman lost power when a semi went off the highway and struck multiple power lines on April 16.

"Power lines were down on the semi, started looking around, more power lines were down in the middle of the highway, and it turned into a bigger incident than what we thought it was," said Seligman Fire District engineer Tyler Cossey.

Along the highway, APS crews are at work to repair the damaged power structures and restore electricity.

"It’s a kind of rocky mess out here so hole digging takes a little bit of time, but at this time they’ve got the structures rebuilt. Bear with us, we’re working as fast as we safely can," said Isaac Larsen, APS transmission maintenance crew supervisor.

Local perspective:

On April 17, the community stepped up to help those in need.

"Our community is very, very strong," said Helen Knackstedt, who is the kitchen manager for American Legion 123.

Knackstedt spent Friday cooking breakfast and lunch for those who did not have power.

"We were also without cell phone service last night. We were without water. Thank God I have my cast iron to be able to run this kitchen stove, but we’re gonna have lots of food all day long and if we have to do it again tomorrow, we’ll do it again tomorrow,"

Meanwhi;e, Red Cross volunteers set up at the firehouse, providing water, snacks and blankets, along with a place to stay overnight.

"Luckily, we have a lot of volunteers in Yavapai County who are actually anxious to come out and help, and we actually ended up with more people than we needed right away," said Tom Altavilla, Red Cross volunteer.

Local eateries, from Roadkill Café to Delgadillo’s Snow Cap, are chipping in with lunch and dinner.

What's next:

Until the lights come back on, residents are leaning on each other.

"It’s amazing to see everyone come back together and help people in need, especially in this time of literal darkness," Cossey said.

APS Outage Center

https://www.aps.com/en/Utility/Outage/Outage-Center/Report-Outage