Sarah Jane Carr's family vows to keep believing in justice after dismissed murder charges

The Brief Charges were dropped without prejudice in August 2025 against Javier Lorenzano-Nunez, who was arrested in October 2024 for the 1998 murder of Sarah Jane Carr. The Ortega Law Firm filed a $3 million notice of claim against the city of Phoenix and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office alleging false arrest, imprisonment, and defamation. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office defended the initial arrest based on police evidence and facial recognition software, noting the suspect allegedly used multiple aliases.



The family of Sarah Jane Carr — a Phoenix woman killed nearly three decades ago — is speaking out after charges were dropped against the man arrested in connection with her murder.

The backstory:

That man’s attorney is filing a notice of claim against the city of Phoenix and the county attorney’s office, alleging false arrest, defamation, and more.

Javier Lorenzano-Nunez was arrested in October 2024, with charges dropped against him, without prejudice, in August 2025.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says the reason for the dismissed charges was additional evidence that put into question his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. One of Sarah Jane Carr’s sons is adamant that he feels his mother’s case will end with justice.

What they're saying:

"It's not the outcome we wanted, but it's not over with," said her son, Garrett Miller.

Less than two years ago, Miller spoke with FOX 10 near his mother's grave.

A suspect in her 1998 murder — Javier Lorenzano-Nunez — had been arrested days before. Garrett and his family members later saw charges against Lorenzano-Nunez dismissed without prejudice. He says the news was heart-wrenching — but says as a police officer himself — he understood the steps that led up to this decision.

"We were told from the beginning, 'Hey, it’s not going to be easy, even if we get the guy, it’s not going to be easy.' I understood that if it went to trial and this person was found not guilty and then later on there was some groundbreaking technology or discovery that points to him then he can’t be tried again. So I understood that and that’s something I kind of had to tell my family," Miller said.

Ortega Law Firm has now filed a notice of claim on behalf of Lorenzano-Nunez — claiming he was falsely arrested and imprisoned — resulting in defamation. One of the critiques listed in the claim is the use of facial recognition software — which they say merely identified Lorenzano-Nunez as a possible lead.

Before the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office was listed as a defendant in the claim — it released statements related to the case that read, in part, "the evidence provided by police at the time the case was submitted pointed toward Javier Lorenzano-Nunez." The statement went on to call facial recognition software a "valuable investigative tool."

Dig deeper:

Garrett — says he wholeheartedly believes — in the investigators tied to his mom’s case — and their ability to get justice.

"If I didn’t then like the profession I work in, it’s counter-productive. Because how do I put on a uniform every day and do right by the people I’ve sworn to protect and serve? And if somebody needs justice and I don’t share that same mindset, I think I do them a disservice," Miller said.

When that hope starts to falter, Miller always returns to his continued source of strength. His mother herself.

"My mom’s favorite band was Journey and her favorite song was ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ so, I couldn’t think of a better song, a better anthem for this entire case and our family," Miller said.

Lorenzano-Nunez’s reported use of multiple aliases — also brought up by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office — in the statement from earlier this year. The office says the case was presented to a second grand jury — with both names given — and he was indicted again.

What's next:

Lorenzano-Nunez’s lawyer is asking for $3 million in the notice.