Semi-truck rollover crash causes traffic backup on Loop 202 near Dobson

A semi-truck rollover crash is blocking multiple lanes on the eastbound Loop 202 near Dobson Road in Chandler, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

Authorities have not said whether anyone was injured in the crash. Hazmat crews are also at the scene.

The HOV lane and two other left lanes are blocked. ADOT is advising drivers to find alternative routes to avoid the traffic backup.

A semi has rolled over on the Loop 202 in Chandler.

