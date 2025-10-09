Semi-truck rollover crash closes I-10 in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A rollover crash involving a semi-truck has closed a portion of Interstate 10 in the West Valley.
What we know:
The crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 9 in the westbound lanes at Verrado Way.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a semi-truck rolled over and is blocking the westbound lanes.
What we don't know:
It's unknown if the driver is hurt or how the crash happened.
Map of where the crash happened
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
The Source: The Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Arizona Department of Transportation.