Semi-truck rollover crash closes I-10 in Buckeye

A rollover crash involving a semi-truck has closed a portion of Interstate 10 in the West Valley.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 9 in the westbound lanes at Verrado Way.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a semi-truck rolled over and is blocking the westbound lanes.

What we don't know:

It's unknown if the driver is hurt or how the crash happened.

Map of where the crash happened

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.