Serious crash involving food truck partially closes Loop 303

Authorities say a serious crash involving a food truck has partially closed the Loop 303 in the west Valley.

What we know:

The crash happened on June 24 at Indian School Road. The northbound lanes are closed due to the crash. The southbound lanes are not affected.

What we don't know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety didn't release any details on what caused the crash. It's unknown when the northbound lanes will reopen.

