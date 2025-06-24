Expand / Collapse search
Serious crash involving food truck partially closes Loop 303

Updated  June 24, 2025 11:43am MST
Traffic
    • A crash involving a food truck closed the northbound Loop 303 at Indian School Road.
    • DPS says there are serious injuries in the crash.
    • The cause of the crash is unknown.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Authorities say a serious crash involving a food truck has partially closed the Loop 303 in the west Valley.

What we know:

The crash happened on June 24 at Indian School Road. The northbound lanes are closed due to the crash. The southbound lanes are not affected.

What we don't know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety didn't release any details on what caused the crash. It's unknown when the northbound lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

