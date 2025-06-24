Serious crash involving food truck partially closes Loop 303
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Authorities say a serious crash involving a food truck has partially closed the Loop 303 in the west Valley.
What we know:
The crash happened on June 24 at Indian School Road. The northbound lanes are closed due to the crash. The southbound lanes are not affected.
What we don't know:
The Arizona Department of Public Safety didn't release any details on what caused the crash. It's unknown when the northbound lanes will reopen.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
Map of where the crash happened