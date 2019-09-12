Serious crash shuts down roads in far West Valley; several bicyclists injured

A bad crash shut down some roads in the far West Valley on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Commerce Drive, which is near Cotton Lane, south of Lower Buckeye Road. It's a pretty industrial area, with a Macy's distribution center and an Amazon fulfillment center in the area.

Police say the driver was turning into the Amazon fulfillment center when they hit a group of cyclists. We're told five or six of the riders suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, it appears that the sun glare may have played a factor in this crash and the driver may not have seen the cyclists.

The investigation is ongoing.