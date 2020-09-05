Expand / Collapse search
Several boats sink during 'Trump Boat Parade' in Texas

Published 
Tx
FOX News

Several boats sink during Trump Boat Parade in Texas

Several boats sank and others were in distress as hundreds of people took to the water in a pro-Trump boat parade on Lake Travis, outside Austin, Texas, on September 5, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Credit: @champagneprobLG via Storyful

TEXAS - Multiple boats sunk on Lake Travis in Austin, Texas, during a "Trump Boat Parade" Saturday.

"It's something that happened throughout the parade. We responded to multiple calls for boats in distress and a few of them did sink," a spokesperson for the Lake Travis Sheriff's Office told Fox News.

A Facebook event said the event started at 11:30 CT, and the sheriff's office started responding to the first 911 calls around 12:15 CT.

About 2,600 people said they were going to the event on Facebook. Videos posted on social media showed hundreds of boats adorned with Trump gear close together on Lake Travis.

Multiple other boat parades for Trump happened across the country on Saturday, including in New Jersey and Florida.

