Several hospitalized after light rail car and driver collide in Phoenix

article

Several people were hospitalized on Sunday after a car collided with a light rail car in Phoenix, says the fire department.

The crash happened at 11th and Washington Streets when a driver reportedly crossed the tracks and hit a passing light rail car.

"Crews came on the scene to find several people complaining of minor injuries from the accident and began their assessment and treatment of all patients. Emergency crews quickly de-energized the tracks so they were able to safely operate." the fire department said.

A total of six adults were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There isn't any information about what led up to the collision.