Severe flooding in parts of the Valley as storm rolls through

Stormy weather is wreaking havoc in metro Phoenix, flooding roads and leaving residents awaiting rescue.

As much as 5 inches of rain deluged suburbs east of Phoenix Monday including Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert and Mesa.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for those areas through this morning.

A Tornado Warning for the New River and Cave Creek areas has expired, according to the National Weather Service.

The Superstition Fire Medical District reported on its Twitter account that crews tended to five water rescue calls Monday, including a mother and her child stuck in a flooded wash near McKellips and Main Drive in Apache Junction.

The storms are from the remnants of Hurricane Lorena, which was downgraded to a tropical storm over the weekend.

Due to flooding, several roads are closed throughout the Valley.

APS is reporting thousands of customers are without power.

