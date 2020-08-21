Sexual assault incident reported at ASU dorm in Tempe

article

Just a day into the new school year, a sexual assault incident has allegedly happened on the campus of Arizona State University, according to university officials.

On its website, officials say the incident happened within 24 hours of August 21, and that ASU Police received the report of sexual assault on August 21. The incident happened at a residential hall on the Tempe campus.

"Based on the information received, the suspect engaged in sexual activity with the victim without her consent," read a portion of the statement.

The suspect, according to ASU Police, is not known to the alleged victim, and is described as a white man with larger build, and blue or green eyes.

An arrest has not been made, and ASU Police is investigating.

Classes began at ASU on August 20, according to the university's academic calendar.