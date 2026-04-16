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Sheriff increasing patrols in Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood; driver killed in I-17 crash l Morning News Brief

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Published  April 16, 2026 9:56am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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The Morning News Brief on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV: White House)

From the sheriff's department increasing patrols in Nancy Guthrie's Tucson-area neighborhood to a deadly crash on a north Phoenix freeway, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 16.

1. Nancy Guthrie case latest updates

Nancy Guthrie case: Sheriff increasing patrols in neighborhood

Nancy Guthrie case: Sheriff increasing patrols in neighborhood

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is increasing patrols in Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood due to neighbors complaining about social media influencers on their property.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is increasing patrols in Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood due to neighbors complaining about social media influencers on their property. Guthrie has been missing for 75 days as of Thursday. Read more.

2. Deadly I-17 crash in north Phoenix

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Man hit, killed by car on I-17 in north Phoenix
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Man hit, killed by car on I-17 in north Phoenix

DPS says a man in his 60s died after he was hit by a car early Thursday morning on I-17 near Yorkshire Drive.

3. Trump's approval rating dropping amid Iran war

Iran war latest: Trump's approval rating dropping

Iran war latest: Trump's approval rating dropping

As the war in Iran continues, new polling shows that public concern is high, with most voters disapproving of how President Donald Trump is handling the economy. Republican leaders say that soaring gas prices may be a potential factor heading into midterms this fall.

4. Former lieutenant governor dead in apparent murder-suicide

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Former Va. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax fatally shot wife, then himself inside Virginia home, police say
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Former Va. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax fatally shot wife, then himself inside Virginia home, police say

Authorities say former Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife, Cerina, before taking his own life inside their Annandale home early Thursday.

5. Painted Tree Boutiques abruptly closes locations

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Painted Tree closes all stores abruptly, stunning small vendors
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Painted Tree closes all stores abruptly, stunning small vendors

Painted Tree Boutiques, a chain of stores that leased space to small vendors, has abruptly closed all of its more than 60 locations in the U.S.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/16/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/16/26

Temps are warming back up in the Valley, with the upper-80s forecast for Thursday.

Click here for full forecast

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