Sheriff increasing patrols in Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood; driver killed in I-17 crash l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV: White House)
From the sheriff's department increasing patrols in Nancy Guthrie's Tucson-area neighborhood to a deadly crash on a north Phoenix freeway, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 16.
1. Nancy Guthrie case latest updates
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is increasing patrols in Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood due to neighbors complaining about social media influencers on their property.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is increasing patrols in Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood due to neighbors complaining about social media influencers on their property. Guthrie has been missing for 75 days as of Thursday. Read more.
2. Deadly I-17 crash in north Phoenix
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DPS says a man in his 60s died after he was hit by a car early Thursday morning on I-17 near Yorkshire Drive.
3. Trump's approval rating dropping amid Iran war
As the war in Iran continues, new polling shows that public concern is high, with most voters disapproving of how President Donald Trump is handling the economy. Republican leaders say that soaring gas prices may be a potential factor heading into midterms this fall.
4. Former lieutenant governor dead in apparent murder-suicide
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Authorities say former Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife, Cerina, before taking his own life inside their Annandale home early Thursday.
5. Painted Tree Boutiques abruptly closes locations
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Painted Tree Boutiques, a chain of stores that leased space to small vendors, has abruptly closed all of its more than 60 locations in the U.S.
A look at today's weather
Temps are warming back up in the Valley, with the upper-80s forecast for Thursday.
Click here for full forecast