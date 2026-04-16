Sheriff increasing patrols in Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood; driver killed in I-17 crash l Morning News Brief

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From the sheriff's department increasing patrols in Nancy Guthrie's Tucson-area neighborhood to a deadly crash on a north Phoenix freeway, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 16.

1. Nancy Guthrie case latest updates

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is increasing patrols in Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood due to neighbors complaining about social media influencers on their property. Guthrie has been missing for 75 days as of Thursday. Read more.

2. Deadly I-17 crash in north Phoenix

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3. Trump's approval rating dropping amid Iran war

4. Former lieutenant governor dead in apparent murder-suicide

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5. Painted Tree Boutiques abruptly closes locations

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A look at today's weather

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