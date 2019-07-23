Shocking video shows woman drop baby during fight outside beauty store, causing fatal injuries

A horrifying incident involving an altercation between two women in Georgia led to the death of a 3-month-old baby after the child was dropped on the ground during the fight.

Surveillance footage showed the moment the baby fell from his mother's arms onto the pavement as onlookers jumped in to break up the brawl and pick up the baby from the ground.

The baby's mother, 26-year-old Karen Lashun Harrison was charged on multiple counts including felony murder and first-degree cruelty to children according to the Moultrie Police Department.

Harrison told police that the child had fallen from the hands of a friend who was carrying him. The friend, Carneata Clark, provided the same story, but the video showed Harrison was the last person to hold the child before he fell.

Clark was charged with false statements and obstruction of an officer following her involvement, according to the Moultrie Police Department.

Police said that the baby was taken to the Colquitt Regional Medical Center with a head injury and later died.

Moultrie police said that the other woman who was involved in the fight, Terra Brown, has not been charged.

Advertisement

The case remains under investigation, police said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

