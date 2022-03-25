Shooting at El Mirage shopping center leaves 1 dead

A deadly shooting is under investigation at a shopping center in El Mirage.

The crime happened late Thursday night after two people reportedly stopped to get a drink at a convenience store near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads.

Police say the pair began fighting with someone else, and that person opened fire at them.

The victim, only described as young and possibly underage, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other person he was with was unhurt.

El Mirage Police haven't released any details about the gunman or what sparked the fight that led to the shooting.

