Shooting investigation shuts down intersection, light rail service in Phoenix

A shooting has shut down a Phoenix intersection on the morning of Dec. 29.

Police say the intersection of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road will be "closed for some time." FOX 10 cameras at the scene captured images of a car with several bullet holes.

Police have not released any further details on the shooting.

The investigation is having an impact on the light rail, as Valley Metro says there is temporarily no service in the area. A shuttle bus has been requested to transport riders.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

