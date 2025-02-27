Shooting involving police officers in Maricopa reported
MARICOPA, Ariz. - An investigation into a shooting involving Maricopa police officers is underway, the police department said.
What we know:
The Feb. 27 shooting happened Thursday afternoon near Bowlin Road and John Wayne Parkway.
Crime scene tape is strewn around the Circle K gas station.
What we don't know:
Investigators haven't said what led up to the shooting, or if anyone was hurt.
What's next:
Maricopa Police Department says the Pinal Regional Special Investigations will investigate this scene.