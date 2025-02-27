Shooting involving police officers in Maricopa reported

article

The Brief A shooting involving Maricopa police officers broke out on the afternoon of Feb. 27. It happened near Bowlin Road and John Wayne Parkway.



An investigation into a shooting involving Maricopa police officers is underway, the police department said.

What we know:

The Feb. 27 shooting happened Thursday afternoon near Bowlin Road and John Wayne Parkway.

Crime scene tape is strewn around the Circle K gas station.

What we don't know:

Investigators haven't said what led up to the shooting, or if anyone was hurt.

What's next:

Maricopa Police Department says the Pinal Regional Special Investigations will investigate this scene.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: