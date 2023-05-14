Shooting leaves man dead, another wounded in West Phoenix: PD

A man is dead following a shooting in West Phoenix, according to police.

The shooting, according to a statement by Phoenix Police officials, happened in the area of 83rd Avenue and Osborn Road. Officers responded to the scene at around 7:30 a..m for reports of shots fired.

"The caller provided information that people were shooting at two individuals," read a portion of the statement. "Officers arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds."

One of the victims, identified by police as 19-yer-old Rodolfo Gonzalez, was declared dead at the scene, the other person, identified only as an adult male, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Multiple vehicles and houses were struck by gunfire. There were no other community members injured during this shooting," read a portion of the statement.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

