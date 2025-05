article

The Brief At least one person was injured in a shooting in Old Town Scottsdale. Police are still searching for the suspect.



A verbal altercation at a bus stop in Old Town Scottsdale led to a shooting that left at least one person injured.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Scottsdale Road and Main Street.

What's next:

Scottsdale Police said they are working to locate a suspect and there are multiple police units on the scene.

Map of where the shooting happened: