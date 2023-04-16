Portion of Loop 101 in Scottsdale reopens after shooting, DPS says

Watch live:

A portion of Loop 101 northbound in Scottsdale reopened after two people were shot, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says on the night of Sunday, April 16.

Loop 101 northbound between Cactus Road and Raintree Drive was closed as authorities investigated what happened, ADOT said just before 8 p.m.

"Two people have been transported to the hospital. No suspects are outstanding and there is no ongoing danger to the public," DPS said.

DPS didn't give any more information about the incident.

