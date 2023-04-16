Expand / Collapse search

Portion of Loop 101 in Scottsdale reopens after shooting, DPS says

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:35PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Watch live:

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A portion of Loop 101 northbound in Scottsdale reopened after two people were shot, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says on the night of Sunday, April 16.

Loop 101 northbound between Cactus Road and Raintree Drive was closed as authorities investigated what happened, ADOT said just before 8 p.m.

"Two people have been transported to the hospital. No suspects are outstanding and there is no ongoing danger to the public," DPS said.

DPS didn't give any more information about the incident.

Shooting shuts down portion of Loop 101 in Scottsdale, DPS says

Area of the investigation:

Related

Suspect hospitalized following Scottsdale Police shooting, department says
article

Suspect hospitalized following Scottsdale Police shooting, department says

A Scottsdale Police shooting broke out Sunday night sending the suspect to the hospital, the police department said. Here's what we know so far.