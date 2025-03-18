Shooting suspect in Tempe flees from freeway to nearby hotel, police investigating

article

The Brief At least two people were shot in an incident that ended at Tempe Buttes Resort. Police say the incident began on Interstate 10 before the suspect fled to the resort.



Tempe Police are investigating a shooting that began on Interstate 10 before the suspect fled to the Buttes Resort.

According to a release, two people were shot during the incident but other victims were not injured.

What they're saying:

Police said that one suspect has been detained and the Buttes Resort has been cleared.

There is still an active scene at the resort as investigators gather evidence and search for other victims.

What's next:

Police are expected to provide an update later on March 18.

Map of where the investigation took place: