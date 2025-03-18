Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
5
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MDT until TUE 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Dust Advisory
from TUE 2:56 PM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County

Shooting suspect in Tempe flees from freeway to nearby hotel, police investigating

By
Published  March 18, 2025 3:31pm MST
Tempe
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Brief

    • At least two people were shot in an incident that ended at Tempe Buttes Resort.
    • Police say the incident began on Interstate 10 before the suspect fled to the resort.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Police are investigating a shooting that began on Interstate 10 before the suspect fled to the Buttes Resort.

According to a release, two people were shot during the incident but other victims were not injured.

What they're saying:

Police said that one suspect has been detained and the Buttes Resort has been cleared.

There is still an active scene at the resort as investigators gather evidence and search for other victims.

What's next:

Police are expected to provide an update later on March 18.

Map of where the investigation took place:

The Source

  • Information for this story was obtained from Tempe Police.

TempeCrime and Public SafetyNews