‘Shop with a Cop’: Phoenix students pick gifts for themselves or others

Browsing through the aisles and crossing holiday gifts off Christmas wish lists, nearly 100 Phoenix area boys and girls were selected by their school resource officers and invited to hand out at Target with Phoenix police.

"I'm going to buy chocolates for my teacher and for my sister, some Squishies because she likes them," Sedra said.

"If you follow these kids when they're shopping, they're not just getting stuff or themselves, they're getting stuff for their brothers, sisters, mom and dad, and it's really good," said Britt London, president of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association.

This morning, not only did the kids meet "Blue Santa," but they shopped alongside their favorite men and women in blue.

"They're really nice. I just like hanging out with them already!" Kaleb said.

"It's just a great event to spend time with people and to give back to the community and that's what this is all about," Eric Robinson said. "That's why all these police officers are here, giving their time back."

Each year, "Shop with a Cop" takes so many helping hands to make possible for the kids who need it most.

"You talk about a community effort -- this is what really brings to the light the importance of being compassionate," Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said. "The component of us being great servants to the community."