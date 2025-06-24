Shots fired during family party in south Phoenix: PD

The Brief A man and a woman were shot on June 24 at a family party near 7th Street and Dobbins Road. The man died at the hospital. The woman is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.



Police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Tuesday morning at a home in south Phoenix.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. on June 24 near 7th Street and Dobbins Road.

According to Phoenix Police, one person pulled out a gun during an altercation, and shots were fired.

A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died. A woman who was shot is expected to survive.

Police say the suspect left the gun at the home before fleeing the scene.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. Further details on what led up to the shooting are unknown.

What's next:

Police say more information on the shooting will be released on Tuesday.

Map of where the shooting happened