Shots fired during family party in south Phoenix: PD
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Tuesday morning at a home in south Phoenix.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. on June 24 near 7th Street and Dobbins Road.
According to Phoenix Police, one person pulled out a gun during an altercation, and shots were fired.
A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died. A woman who was shot is expected to survive.
Police say the suspect left the gun at the home before fleeing the scene.
What we don't know:
No identities were released. Further details on what led up to the shooting are unknown.
What's next:
Police say more information on the shooting will be released on Tuesday.
Map of where the shooting happened