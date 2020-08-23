Expand / Collapse search
'Sickening': Firefighter has wallet stolen, bank account drained during Santa Cruz fire fight

By Ryan Moran
Published 
FOX 10 Phoenix

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - A fire ground commander battling the CZU Lightning Complex fires had his wallet stolen and bank account drained after someone broke into his department vehicle, officials said Sunday.

During a morning news conference on the fire raging in the Santa Cruz mountains, Cal Fire Operations Chief Mark Brunton said it's the last thing crews should have to experience while they're battling out of control fires with limited resources. 

"It's saddening. It's sickening. We are doing everything we can to help the community and unfortunately this happened," Brunton said. 

The lightning-caused blaze, which started the morning of August 16, has now burned 71,000 acres and is 8 percent contained, Cal Fire said Sunday morning. There have been no injuries or fatalities.

Interactive map: See where all the fires are raging in California

The robbery of a firefighter follows the announcement Friday from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office that five people were arrested on suspicion of looting in evacuation zones. 

Members of the community have reached out to Cal Fire and KTVU  asking if there is a GoFundMe set up for the firefighter. Cal Fire said they do not sponsor donation campaigns for stuff like this and that they are taking care of the fire commander with help from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. 