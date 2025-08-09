Silent Witness offers reward in woman's apparent hit-and-run death

article

The Brief Silent Witness is offering a reward for information regarding an apparent hit-and-run crash on July 20 that killed 24-year-old Angel Benkelman. Police found Benkelman near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road, and are asking for the public's help to solve the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 480-WITNESS.



Silent Witness is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a crash, believed to be a hit-and-run, that killed a woman last month.

What we know:

On July 20 at around 11:50 p.m., police found 24-year-old Angel Benkelman in the road near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road.

She was transported to a hospital, where she later died. Authorities believe she was the victim of a hit-and-run.

"Detectives searched for witnesses or video surveillance of the incident, but efforts thus far have been unsuccessful," Phoenix Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

Map of the area where the incident happened