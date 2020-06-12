Silver Alert cancelled for 66-year-old man out of San Tan Valley

article

Authorities have located a missing 66-year-old man out of San Tan Valley that is the subject of a Silver Alert that was issued Friday evening.

According to a statement from Pinal County Sheriff's Office, John McKinney was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on June 11.

McKinney is described as 6' tall, weighing 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials with PCSO say McKinney has cancer, which affects his mental status, and has recently been experiencing psychotic episodes.