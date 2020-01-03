Silver Alert issued for missing Scottsdale man

article

The Scottsdale Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 87-year-old man.

John Retkowski suffers from dementia and diabetes. He was last seen near his home in the area of 84th Street and Vista Drive on January 2.

Retkowski is 6' 1" tall, 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a light blue jacket, green collared shirt, blue jeans with white paint spots and black tennis shoes.

He is driving a tan 2002 Toyota 4-Runner SUV with Arizona license plate 343HBV.

Retkowski does not have a cell phone and the vehicle is not equipped with GPS.

If you have any information about Retkowski's whereabouts, please call SPD at 480-312-5000.