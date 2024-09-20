Single-car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Phoenix and causes road closure

article

A crash in Phoenix left one person dead and another in critical condition around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the crash involved a single vehicle and caused an extended road closure into the night.

Officials say when they arrived at the scene near the intersection of Cave Creek Road and Mountain View Road, they found an adult man with serious injuries.

He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

A second person was found with non-life threatening injuries at the scene.

Cave Creek Road was closed from Vogel Avenue to Cinnabar Avenue for the investigation.