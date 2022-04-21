Watch: Deputies raid two suspected drug houses in Florida; six people arrested

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
13
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
High Wind Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
High Wind Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Wind Advisory
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County

Watch: Deputies raid two suspected drug houses in Florida; six people arrested

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 5:35PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando
WOFL Drug Raid article

Photo via digital screengrab from video of Volusia Sheriff's Office.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A total of six people were arrested Wednesday after deputies raided two drug houses in Central Florida, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

In a news release, deputies said they executed search warrants related to a narcotics investigation at homes in DeLand and Deltona.

Deputies found 30.7 grams of crack cocaine, 24.2 grams of powder cocaine, 17.1 grams of heroin, 25.4 grams of methamphetamine, 64 Alprazolam pills, a gun, ammunition, and extended magazines at the DeLand house, and arrested three men and a woman, according to a news release.

Cory Robinson, 38, faces nearly a dozen drug and weapons charges, deputies said. He allegedly attempted to escape by jumping from a kitchen window but was met by SWAT members.

He is also being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail for child neglect and violation of probation, according to Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

2e0e8a82-window-2.jpg

Photo via digital screengrab from video of Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Derrick Soloman, 27, faces charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of meth and child neglect, according to authorities, and is being held without bond.

Paul Gibson, 48, was booked into jail under suspicion of possession of crack cocaine and paraphernalia charges, authorities said. Ashley Dent, 32, was booked into jail under suspicion of possession of meth and paraphernalia charged.

Two children – a 9-month-old and a 14-year-old – were at the home when deputies arrived. Both are now in the care of other family members.


 

Two men were arrested at a house in Deltona, the second house raided in the investigation, authorities said. Deputies found 10.7 grams of crack cocaine.

Virgil "Floyd" Hillsman, 44, and Anthony "Tony" Martinez, 46, were both booked into jail on a variety of charges.

Hillsman was in a vehicle in the driveway when deputies arrested him, deputies said. He's accused of selling and delivering cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, as well as possessing crack cocaine and tampering with evidence, a news release stated. 

4192376a-deltonahome.jpg

Photo via digital screengrab from video of Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Martinez was arrested during a traffic stop, and faces charges of sale and delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, failure to appear and violation of probation, which carries no bond.