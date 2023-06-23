Six people died at Lake Mead this Father's Day weekend

The National Park Service is warning visitors to be safe after six people died at Lake Mead this past Father's Day weekend.

Three people died in a multi-vehicle accident, two drowned, and one died by suicide, officials said.

23 people reportedly needed to be rescued by park rangers. Assault, theft and drug use was also reported around the lake.

"Water levels are up, visitation is strong, and the majority of visitors are enjoying a safe, fun and healthy environment," said Acting Superintendent Mike Gauthier in a statement. "Yet the tragic fatalities highlight the need to continually focus on safety and considerate behavior towards others when at the park."

Aerial view of Lake Mead and its bathtub ring, Nevada. (Photo by: Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Park officials are warning visitors to know the rules and avoid risky behavior at the park.

"Simple measures like wearing life jackets and driving the speed limit can go a long way toward saving lives," officials said.

Anyone who sees criminal or "unacceptable" activity on Lake Mead can call (702) 293-8932 or 911 for emergencies.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

