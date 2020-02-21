Sky Harbor Airport to use new technology to identify counterfeit IDs

Phoenix Sky Harbor is one of 40 airports nationwide using an added layer of protection called Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) for those departing Phoenix.

TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers says the new technology will help speed lines at security checkpoints and all you need is a photo ID. If an ID appears to be suspicious, a supervisor or law enforcement will be then contacted.

She explains using a tampered ID, "If you go ahead and tap the license itself, it's going to tell us where the error is. It says it's a jurisdiction mismatch. This document appears as a Georgia license but the barcode says it's from Connecticut, so this is a counterfeit ID that someone has tampered with."

The deadline to get an Arizona travel ID is October 1st of this year.

"When we travel we want to make sure that the people around us on that plane who that they say they are and this unit really helps to do that," Dankers said.