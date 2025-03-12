Expand / Collapse search
Sky Harbor Christmas shooting: Detectives request charges for 6 individuals

By
Published  March 12, 2025 7:37pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Detectives seek charges for 6 in Sky Harbor shooting

Phoenix Police are seeking charges for two men, a woman and three juveniles for their roles in a shooting at Sky Harbor Airport on Christmas night.

The Brief

    • After sifting through hundreds of documents, detectives are requesting charges against six individuals for a Christmas Day shooting at Sky Harbor Airport.
    • Two people were shot and one person was stabbed in the incident.
    • Sky Harbor Airport was placed on lockdown for several hours on Christmas night, as a result.

PHOENIX - Detectives are requesting charges against six people in connection to the Christmas night shooting at Sky Harbor Airport.

Three adults and three juveniles are accused of a variety of crimes ranging from disorderly conduct to assault to facilitation.

What we know:

The shooting happened late on Christmas night at Terminal 4 in Sky Harbor Airport.

A shelter in place order was instituted at the airport around 10:30 on Christmas night.

Initial reports indicated that two people were shot and one person was stabbed during a family argument that escalated to violence.

Detectives said hundreds of pieces of evidence were processed, including surveillance footage and interviews.

Dig deeper:

Among the three adults, two were male and one was a woman. Two of the juveniles were identified as girls and one is a boy.

The final charging decisions will be made by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and the Juvenile Court Center.

The Source

  • Phoenix Police provided information for this story.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews