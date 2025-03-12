Sky Harbor Christmas shooting: Detectives request charges for 6 individuals

The Brief After sifting through hundreds of documents, detectives are requesting charges against six individuals for a Christmas Day shooting at Sky Harbor Airport. Two people were shot and one person was stabbed in the incident. Sky Harbor Airport was placed on lockdown for several hours on Christmas night, as a result.



Detectives are requesting charges against six people in connection to the Christmas night shooting at Sky Harbor Airport.

Three adults and three juveniles are accused of a variety of crimes ranging from disorderly conduct to assault to facilitation.

Featured article

What we know:

The shooting happened late on Christmas night at Terminal 4 in Sky Harbor Airport.

A shelter in place order was instituted at the airport around 10:30 on Christmas night.

Initial reports indicated that two people were shot and one person was stabbed during a family argument that escalated to violence.

Detectives said hundreds of pieces of evidence were processed, including surveillance footage and interviews.

Dig deeper:

Among the three adults, two were male and one was a woman. Two of the juveniles were identified as girls and one is a boy.

The final charging decisions will be made by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and the Juvenile Court Center.