Sky Harbor Christmas shooting: Detectives request charges for 6 individuals
PHOENIX - Detectives are requesting charges against six people in connection to the Christmas night shooting at Sky Harbor Airport.
Three adults and three juveniles are accused of a variety of crimes ranging from disorderly conduct to assault to facilitation.
Featured
What we know:
The shooting happened late on Christmas night at Terminal 4 in Sky Harbor Airport.
A shelter in place order was instituted at the airport around 10:30 on Christmas night.
Initial reports indicated that two people were shot and one person was stabbed during a family argument that escalated to violence.
Detectives said hundreds of pieces of evidence were processed, including surveillance footage and interviews.
Dig deeper:
Among the three adults, two were male and one was a woman. Two of the juveniles were identified as girls and one is a boy.
The final charging decisions will be made by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and the Juvenile Court Center.