Sky Harbor sees delays, cancellations amid shutdown, impending nationwide flight cuts

The Brief FAA is ordering a 10% reduction in flight capacity at 40 major airports starting Friday due to air traffic control staff shortages stemming from the ongoing government shutdown. Travelers are already experiencing significant delays and cancellations nationwide, including 3-to-8-hour delays reported at Sky Harbor International Airport on Wednesday.



As the government shutdown continues, the FAA is ordering a reduction in flights at some of the country's busiest airports to maintain air safety, as controllers have been working without pay since Oct. 1.

While this won't take effect until Nov. 7, travelers around the country are already dealing with delays and cancellations.

Local perspective:

A common sight on the flight board at Sky Harbor International Airport on Nov. 5 was delays and cancellations for travelers both coming and going, leaving some stranded for hours. The airport even posted on its website Wednesday that it is anticipating delays, urging travelers to check with their airline.

"It's about an eight hour delay," said one traveler headed to Newark.

Travelers Rick and Lynnette shared their frustration. "We've got a three hour delay to Kansas City."

"It was 10 minutes right before we start boarding. Everybody's there at the gate and the Southwest rep comes on and says, 'Okay, there's going to be a two hour delay. The whole crew called off,’" said Christina, another traveler.

What they're saying:

Most travelers were told air traffic constraints were to blame.

"It all has to do with traffic controllers not being at work," the Newark-bound traveler said.

This comes as U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced airspace restrictions going into effect on Nov. 7 as the government shutdown continues to affect transportation.

By the numbers:

"There is going to be a 10% reduction in capacity at 40 of our locations. This is about where's the pressure and how do we alleviate the pressure," said Duffy.

Duffy said roughly 4,000 flights around the country will be impacted, with the list of airports to be released on Nov. 6.

Why you should care:

Travelers said if today is any indication of what’s to come, they might be staying home for the holidays.

"Considering what they're saying about travel? Yeah, I'd rather not travel. So I'm going to stay at home now," said Lynnette.

"It's already starting today. So it means it's going to get worse," Christina said. "Okay. Congress. Senate. Can you guys just make some decisions? Get along. That's your job...This isn't fair to us."

The FAA said the average delay at Sky Harbor on Wednesday was 3.5 hours.

What's next:

Transportation Secretary Duffy said if the shutdown drags into next week, the FAA may even be forced to shut down airspace in some areas.