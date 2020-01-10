Skyline High School community takes part in suicide prevention walk

It was a positive message for students at Skyline High School on Friday morning -- this comes after too many students in the East Valley have died by suicide.

A group of concerned parents is taking their message right to the students, letting each and every single one of them know that they matter.

"We want all those kids who walk up o Skyline this morning to see all the signs that say, hey, we all love you," said organizer Shawna White-Badger.

The message to students is one that the parents hope will save lives.

"It's a taboo topic people don't want to talk about. It's an epidemic now. We have to talk about this," said Jodie Denogean.

Denogean knows the pain of teen suicide all too well. Her son Cody took his own life.

"He was 17 years old, went to Red Mountain High School.. an amazing kid, very kind, friendly and he had a lot of friends.. there just were no signs."

Knowing the signs is also part of the message this group is spreading. Kerri Sevison, whose stepdaughter Gabby took her own life, says no one should suffer. She says Gabby suffered from depression.

"She had her birthday November 10 of 2018 and November 15 we lost her. It's changed us. I don't want any other family to go through what we have been through," she said.

Off-camera, a spokesperson for the district said there are resources for parents and students. All they have to do is reach out.

Another resource is the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: https://afsp.org/chapter/afsp-arizona.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.