Slain Gila River PD officer: How to pay respects, donate

By
Updated  June 4, 2024 9:19pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Slain Gila River PD officer: How to pay respects, donate

If you're wanting to pay your respects to fallen Gila River Police officer Joshua Briese, there will be a public memorial service on June 8.

Briese was killed early in the morning in a shooting on June 1 in Santan, which is located in District 4 of the Gila River Indian Community.

A total of six people were shot, including another officer who is recovering. Briese, 23, and Alicen Apkaw, 23, were killed in the shooting.

On June 3, two processions were held. The last one carried Briese to the Valley of the Sun Cemetery.

On June 8, the public will have the opportunity to honor Briese at Sun Valley Community Church - South Gilbert at 9 a.m.

If you'd like to make a donation in honor of the fallen officer, the Gila River Police Department asks that you donate to https://www.100club.org/donate/.

Map of where the church is: